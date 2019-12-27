LockTrip Price Tops $0.42 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $1,792.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00005806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010779 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003384 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

