Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

LOGI stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,513,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,828,779.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,762 shares of company stock worth $7,151,793. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 149,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Logitech International by 237.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 102,453 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 470,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

