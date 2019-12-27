LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $94.57 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.