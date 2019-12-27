MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,216,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,662,000 after acquiring an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,298,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,059 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 5,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.43. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.