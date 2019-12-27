MCO (MCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.88 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. MCO has a market capitalization of $61.88 million and $11.80 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00054267 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, MCO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bit-Z, Huobi, EXX, Bittrex, BigONE, ABCC, Coinnest, Cobinhood, IDEX, Upbit, Cashierest, Coinrail, Bithumb, LATOKEN, YoBit, Livecoin, Binance, DDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

