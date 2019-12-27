MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Given $20.67 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $20.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MediciNova an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MNOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

MediciNova stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.20. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MediciNova by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MediciNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.