Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 259.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.29 ($3.41).

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

LON MRO traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241.40 ($3.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion and a PE ratio of -37.14. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 151.80 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.34.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

