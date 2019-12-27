Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx. Merculet has a market capitalization of $384,439.00 and $47,201.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01217928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118825 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,792,584,521 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, CoinMex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.