Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $20.77.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

