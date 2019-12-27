MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGP. Macquarie began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.18.

MGP stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,840,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

