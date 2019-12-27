MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.34 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $3,961.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007091 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

