Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Up 105.6% in December

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the November 28th total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 539,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.