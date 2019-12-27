Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Microsoft’s score:

MSFT stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,207.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $158.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

