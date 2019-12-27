MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MOFG opened at $36.22 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $584.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

