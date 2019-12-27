Millennium Management LLC Acquires 9,819 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $69,375.00. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of RUBY opened at $11.81 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $942.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

