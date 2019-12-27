Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,022 FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FB Financial by 129.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after buying an additional 192,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FBK opened at $39.77 on Friday. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.