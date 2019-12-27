Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 15.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 153.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Century Communities by 13.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE CCS opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. Century Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

