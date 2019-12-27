Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,202,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth $8,318,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 16.6% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of Viad stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.63. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.