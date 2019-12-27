Millennium Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 274,082 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 225,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,906.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRY opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cryolife Inc has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38, a PEG ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

