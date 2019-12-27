Millennium Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 28.9% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,600,000 after acquiring an additional 365,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ebix by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 97,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1,122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 92,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ebix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

In other news, Director Hans Ueli Keller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at $572,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBIX opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.43 million. Ebix had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

