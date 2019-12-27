Millennium Management LLC Has $513,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $134,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHF. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

