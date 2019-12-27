Millennium Management LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 159,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ RBKB opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.98%.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

