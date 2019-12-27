Millennium Management LLC Invests $479,000 in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 323,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 110.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 212.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTE opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Baytex Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $812.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

