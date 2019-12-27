Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 721.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,506 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 123.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.36. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

