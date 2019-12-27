Millennium Management LLC Sells 271,763 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 90.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at about $81,486,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at about $24,263,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth about $13,200,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,628,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,821,000 after purchasing an additional 254,151 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. CLSA began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

HCM opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

