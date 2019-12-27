Millennium Management LLC Sells 45,954 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 71.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,954 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 25.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

NYSE MLI opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $446,245.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,423,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.