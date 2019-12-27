Millennium Management LLC Sells 68,805 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 91.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,805 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Itron by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after buying an additional 67,017 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

ITRI stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.63 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $2,287,690.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,708.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

