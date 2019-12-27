Millennium Management LLC Sells 761,933 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 127,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7556 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

