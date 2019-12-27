Millennium Management LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Svb Leerink started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

