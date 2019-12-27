Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $428,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,373. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRCY opened at $70.67 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.