Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pinterest by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,286,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

