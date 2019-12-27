Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBBX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SBBX opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

