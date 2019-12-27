Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 88.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,358 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,201.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of KRYS opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 54.87, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,331,391.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,405,380.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,850 in the last ninety days. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

