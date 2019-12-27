Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,258,518 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TELL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Tellurian by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 259,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TELL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tellurian Inc has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

