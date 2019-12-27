Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Price Tops $0.0157 on Exchanges

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $157,045.00 and $599.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.01240449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119813 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.