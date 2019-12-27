Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of MRTX opened at $127.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.08. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $129.57.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,404,000 after purchasing an additional 802,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 329.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,288,000 after purchasing an additional 769,429 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

