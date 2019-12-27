Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post $4.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $42.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.44 million to $22.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.35 million, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $25.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

In related news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $42,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,262 shares of company stock worth $2,862,158 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $365,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. 41,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.07. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.