Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post $4.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $42.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.44 million to $22.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.35 million, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $25.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

In related news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $42,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,262 shares of company stock worth $2,862,158 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $365,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. 41,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.07. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.