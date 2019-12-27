Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Holdings Decreased by Elephas Investment Management Ltd

Elephas Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176,816 shares during the quarter. Momo accounts for approximately 14.7% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Momo were worth $17,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Momo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,356,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,145,000 after buying an additional 428,200 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,503,000. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Momo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 5,391,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 261,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Momo by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,390,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Momo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,676,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,834,000 after purchasing an additional 136,472 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.49.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 2.23. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

