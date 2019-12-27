Monero (XMR) Price Hits $45.94 on Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $798.07 million and $96.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.94 or 0.00624351 BTC on major exchanges including Coinut, HitBTC, Exmo and BTC Trade UA.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003705 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002122 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,373,561 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Bitlish, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, BitBay, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Exrates, TradeOgre, Binance, Liquid, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, B2BX, Ovis, Coinut, Bitfinex, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Tux Exchange, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Nanex, Bisq, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, CoinEx, HitBTC, Poloniex, Kraken, DragonEX, Coindeal, Crex24, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Exmo, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, Bithumb and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

