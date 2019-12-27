Monoeci (XMCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Monoeci has a market capitalization of $17,280.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monoeci has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Monoeci coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monoeci alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00545904 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000833 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

XMCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net.

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monoeci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monoeci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.