Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.61 million and $382,754.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.01237701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

