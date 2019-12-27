Msci Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Msci in a research note issued on Thursday, December 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the technology company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $260.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.42. Msci has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $267.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 172.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Msci by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Msci by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.