MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Commerzbank cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

