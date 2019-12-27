Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the November 28th total of 334,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

MLI opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $46,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,465.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 29.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

