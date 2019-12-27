Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 2.06. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $209,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,391,646 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myokardia by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,307,000 after buying an additional 228,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2,581.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 217,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth approximately $6,945,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

