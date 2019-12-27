Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.84). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 134.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 34.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 73.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.13. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

