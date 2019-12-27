National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.64

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.64 and traded as high as $72.98. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $72.94, with a volume of 373,300 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9699995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$1,436,818.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,895.31. Also, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total value of C$4,557,911.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,792 shares of company stock worth $6,557,500.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

