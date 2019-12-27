Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $6.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 509,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.