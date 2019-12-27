Netrum (NTR) Price Tops $0.0371

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Netrum has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $91,664.00 and $48.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004644 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010427 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

