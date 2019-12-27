Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 113.9% in December

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the November 28th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Neurometrix stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Neurometrix has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $13.80.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.